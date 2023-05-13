Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 2.1% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

