OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 3,619 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $101,838.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,857.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $439.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

