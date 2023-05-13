Opus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USMV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

