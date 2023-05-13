Opus Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

