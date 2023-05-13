Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

