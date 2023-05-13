Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

NYSE C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

