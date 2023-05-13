Orange S.A. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Orange Price Performance
ORAN stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Orange has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
