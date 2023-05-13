Orange S.A. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

ORAN stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Orange has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.