O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $995.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $940.00 to $995.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $962.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.43. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,107.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $41,627,112 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

