Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 38000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

