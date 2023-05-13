Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 25,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 73,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Oriental Culture Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oriental Culture
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oriental Culture by 395.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oriental Culture by 81.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oriental Culture Company Profile
Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.
