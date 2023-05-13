Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.22% of Ormat Technologies worth $155,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $83.88. 296,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

