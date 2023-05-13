Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 2.4%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.81. 33,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Oroco Resource Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$170.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

