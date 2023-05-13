Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in April

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,100 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 830.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF opened at $96.04 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.
