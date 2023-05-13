Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.10.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.