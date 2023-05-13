Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $582,479.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.