Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Outfront Media by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 248,311 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

