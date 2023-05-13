Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Outokumpu Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

