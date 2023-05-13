Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 18th

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $25.66.
Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.