Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 18th

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share on Thursday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

