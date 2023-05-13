Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $2.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008320 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,058,571,793 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

