Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $268.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.61 and a 200 day moving average of $306.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.