PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.