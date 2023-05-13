PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71). Approximately 269,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 103,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.67 million, a PE ratio of -908.33 and a beta of 0.90.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

