Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MDGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

