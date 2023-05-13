Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.40) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.50) to GBX 1,040 ($13.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

PEGRY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

