PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Trading Down 1.3%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95). 44,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 263,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.89. The firm has a market cap of £169.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About PensionBee Group

In other PensionBee Group news, insider Romi Savova sold 49,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total value of £37,451.28 ($47,257.14). Insiders own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Featured Articles

