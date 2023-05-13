PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,913,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $196.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

