Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Acquires $78,300.00 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,793,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,489.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $798,484.12.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 5,635 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $16,059.75.

Performant Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several analysts have commented on PFMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

