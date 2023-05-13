PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

