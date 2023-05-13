Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 24th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

PR opened at $9.49 on Friday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 4.51.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

