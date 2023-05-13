Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$232.00 and last traded at C$232.00. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$235.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$234.25.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$224.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$206.56.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More

