Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,554 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. 449,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

