Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,069 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 7,703,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,705. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

