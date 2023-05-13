Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

