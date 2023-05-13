Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.14. 1,801,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,937. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.64. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.