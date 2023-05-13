Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,218,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,359,000 after buying an additional 127,305 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $13,098,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 486,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,324,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.