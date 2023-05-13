Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,922,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 197,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $164.55. 1,020,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

