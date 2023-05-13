Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.65. The stock had a trading volume of 510,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,239. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.