Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. 5,233,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,584. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

