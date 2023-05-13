Piper Sandler Boosts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $33.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

