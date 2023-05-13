Piper Sandler Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $50.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.36.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

