Piper Sandler Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $117.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.