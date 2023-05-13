Piper Sandler Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $44.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

