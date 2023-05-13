PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 613,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 403,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PJT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 274,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

