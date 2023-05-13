Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAA. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of PAA opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

