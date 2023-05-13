PlayDapp Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.14 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $101.14 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

