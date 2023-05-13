PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $183,220.87

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $141.67 or 0.00528505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $183,220.87 and approximately $301,885.63 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

