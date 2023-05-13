Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

PLRX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

