Popular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Popular Stock Performance
BPOP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 373,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $83.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after buying an additional 846,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $49,188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
