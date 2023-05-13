Popular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 373,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after buying an additional 846,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $49,188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

