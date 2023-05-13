PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

