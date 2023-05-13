PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

